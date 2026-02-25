Arsenal continues to follow in-form Ajax forward

Ajax is yet to return to its best form, but Mika Godts has continued to deliver fine individual performances for the club.

The Belgian, who is just 20, has arguably been their most effective player since the start of the season. He has impressed consistently, showing quality and maturity beyond his years.

Godts has delivered strong performances game after game, making it difficult for clubs to overlook him. His displays have highlighted his ability to influence matches and contribute in key moments.

Several scouts are now watching Ajax’s matches to assess whether Godts is good enough to join their ranks. His form has caught the attention of several top European sides, signalling that his next move could be significant.

Arsenal’s Interest

Arsenal have been tracking Godts closely. The Gunners are keen to ensure their squad remains in strong shape next season and have top talents to rely on. Godts’ ability to perform consistently makes him an attractive prospect for Mikel Arteta’s side.

He has performed well since the season began, and there is a good chance that this could be his final campaign at Ajax. If that proves to be the case, Arsenal will aim to win the race for his signature. Per a report via Sport Witness, the club remains keen on securing the young forward’s services.

Potential Move to the Premier League

Godts has been advised against moving to Arsenal too early in his career. However, it would be difficult to turn down interest from some of the top clubs in the world. A challenge at the Emirates would give him the chance to develop further and improve as a player.

Moving to a club like Arsenal would test him at the highest level, providing exposure to top competition week after week. For Godts, such a step could represent a pivotal moment in his career, allowing him to fulfil his potential and establish himself among Europe’s elite.