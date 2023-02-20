Arsenal continues to monitor defensive midfielder

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Vitoria Guimaraes man Ibrahima Bamba and a report on Calciomercato reveals they remain keen.

The Italian plays as a defender or a midfielder and has been developing well as one of the finest young talents in their league.

Guimaraes wants to keep him because they know how valuable he is, but they face a tough task to achieve that.

The report includes Aston Villa as his suitor, meaning Arsenal is now facing competition from their PL rivals to add the 20-year-old to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bamba made the right decision to move to Guimaraes and has developed into a fine player, but he might struggle to play for us immediately.

This means we probably have to allow him to remain on loan in Portugal or send him out on loan to another club because he will struggle to play for us regularly instantly.

But having him on our books soon is important because if we let Villa win the race for his signature and he starts shining in England in their colours, it would be embarrassing after we had chased his signature for such a long time, even before the Villans entered the race.