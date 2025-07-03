Arsenal continues to monitor former Premier League flop and could make an approach

Arsenal have continued to monitor attacking options as they begin to confirm new signings in this transfer window. After a quiet start to the summer, the Gunners have now taken several steps to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

The first announcement came with the completion of a new deal for Myles Lewis-Skelly, showing their intent to secure promising talent for the future. Not long after, the club confirmed the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joins as a replacement for Neto. The Spaniard is expected to serve as Arsenal’s second-choice goalkeeper in the upcoming season.

With other moves underway, Arsenal are shaping their squad methodically and appear to be gaining momentum in the market.

Zubimendi Expected Next as Focus Shifts to Lookman

Supporters now expect the club to confirm the arrival of Martin Zubimendi in the coming days, a move that would reinforce the midfield. As key additions begin to materialise, attention is turning toward offensive reinforcements.

One player who remains firmly on Arsenal’s radar is Ademola Lookman. The Nigerian international has been a standout performer for Atalanta and is attracting interest from several top clubs across Europe. The Italian side reportedly expects to lose him this season as demand for his services grows.

Lookman is a wide attacker, and Arsenal are actively seeking a player in that role. The coaching staff and recruitment team at the Emirates view him as an important transfer target, with the technical qualities and consistency needed to make an impact.

Arsenal Maintain Strong Interest in the Atalanta Winger

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal remain strongly interested in a move for the winger. The report adds that the club consider Lookman a key option to bolster their attacking line.

Lookman could be a fine addition to our squad, and he has proven over the last few seasons that he is a fine player to trust for important performances.

As Arsenal continue their efforts in the market, Lookman stands out as a viable candidate to strengthen the wide areas, and his proven pedigree makes him an appealing prospect for the season ahead.

