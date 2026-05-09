Arsenal continues to monitor the situation of Man City’s summer signing

Manchester City invested heavily in Tijjani Reijnders with the expectation that the Dutch midfielder would help ease the eventual transition following Kevin De Bruyne’s decline in influence at the club. After impressing consistently at AC Milan, Reijnders was viewed as an ideal addition to strengthen City’s midfield for the future.

The midfielder arrived at the Etihad with a strong reputation after producing several outstanding performances in Serie A. Many observers considered the transfer to be a smart long-term move for Manchester City because of his technical quality, composure and ability to control possession in midfield.

However, despite the expectations surrounding his arrival, Reijnders has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter during his first season in England. After an encouraging start, he gradually lost his place in the first team and has spent much of the campaign on the bench.

Arsenal Monitoring Midfielder Situation

The lack of consistent game time has inevitably led to growing speculation regarding the midfielder’s future at Manchester City. Although the club still rates him highly, there are suggestions that they could consider offers if the right opportunity emerges during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are now believed to be closely monitoring the situation as Mikel Arteta continues planning improvements to his squad ahead of next season. The Gunners are reportedly interested in adding further quality and depth in midfield as they prepare for another demanding campaign.

According to Team Talk, Manchester City are aware of Arsenal’s interest in signing Reijnders after the Gunners followed his progress closely over recent months.

The report claims Arsenal believe the Dutchman could fit naturally into their style of play because of his technical strengths and tactical intelligence. His profile is thought to align closely with the football Arteta wants his side to produce.

Familiar Playing Philosophy Could Help Arsenal

Arsenal have frequently targeted players from Manchester City in recent years, partly because both clubs share a similar footballing philosophy. Arteta’s previous experience working under Pep Guardiola has also contributed to the strong tactical similarities between the two teams.

The Gunners are therefore expected to view Reijnders as a player who could adapt quickly to life at the Emirates if a transfer becomes possible. Arsenal would reportedly prefer to secure his signature before another major European club enters the race for the midfielder.

With uncertainty continuing over his role at Manchester City, Reijnders’ future is likely to remain a major topic of discussion as the summer transfer window approaches.