Arsenal continues to monitor their London rival’s star player

Mohammed Kudus has emerged as one of the standout players in the Premier League, yet he is not playing for one of the traditional Champions League clubs. Since his move from Ajax to West Ham, the Ghanaian midfielder has been a key figure for the Hammers. His performances have made him one of the most sought-after players in London, with clubs like Arsenal now turning their attention to his development. It has been reported that Kudus could be playing his final season for West Ham, as bigger clubs are keeping an eye on him, with Arsenal among those monitoring his progress closely.

Arsenal, who have been on the lookout for players to enhance their midfield, see Kudus as a talented playmaker who could add creativity and flair to their squad. His ability to create chances, combined with his technical skill, has made him stand out even when West Ham has struggled in games. His consistent ability to make an impact in matches, regardless of the team’s performance, is what makes him an appealing prospect for top clubs like Arsenal.

The Gunners are in the process of strengthening their squad, and Kudus has become a key target for them. According to Football Insider, Arsenal plans to keep tabs on Kudus throughout the remainder of the season to assess whether he is the right fit for their team. The decision on whether to pursue him in the summer will depend on his continued form, as Arsenal has other targets in mind as well. Kudus has the potential to be an excellent addition to their squad, but he must maintain his high level of performance to prove that he is the right choice for Arsenal.

If Kudus continues to impress and remains consistent, he could be the next Ghanaian to play for the Gunners, following in the footsteps of previous stars from the African nation. However, his future at West Ham and potential move to a club like Arsenal will likely depend on the offers he receives and his performances in the coming months.

