Arsenal continues to monitor Wolves ace but he is unlikely to join this month

Arsenal remains interested in a move for Wolves midfielder, Ruben Neves as he shines at the Premier League club.
The Portugal international is one of the most recognisable midfielders in the Premier League and his fine form at the Molineux side hasn’t gone unnoticed by top Premier League sides.
The Athletic says the former Porto star is being considered as a replacement for Granit Xhaka.
The former Arsenal captain was the subject of interest from AS Roma at the start of the season.
The Gunners handed him a new contract instead, but the Italians are still interested in a move for him and they could look to add him to their squad in the summer.
Arsenal will probably not stand in his way this time and they have made Neves a potential replacement.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Neves has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League and has continued to deliver good performances for Wolves.
He is one reason they are constantly competing for a place in Europe and he could do a job for us.
However, Xhaka is also an important cog in the wheel at the Emirates. We should keep the Swiss international unless a suitor offers a very good fee for his signature.
Arsenal 0-0 Burnley Arteta Post Match Press Conference – “We didn’t have the quality”
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
When Partey Xhaka lokonga and Elneny are all available again in February there will be no desperate need to sign another DM. Another 10 to rotate with Odegaard is more important. The greatest problem the club is that 190 mill PAL strikeforce Pepe, Auba and Laca between them have only scored 7 out of our 33 goals in 20 PL games. Yet ESR free Saka free Martinelli 7mill have scored 18 PL goals between them. So 190mill has scored 7 goals while 7mill has scored 18 goals. Putting the big money transfer mentality aside for a few years could be worth trying.
Wanted man, still under contract so bidding will start around 100m
Fairfan, u dont have a clue how the big boys work, we all love arsenal but get ur Information and knowledge up to date