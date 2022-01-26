Arsenal continues to monitor Wolves ace but he is unlikely to join this month

Arsenal remains interested in a move for Wolves midfielder, Ruben Neves as he shines at the Premier League club.

The Portugal international is one of the most recognisable midfielders in the Premier League and his fine form at the Molineux side hasn’t gone unnoticed by top Premier League sides.

The Athletic says the former Porto star is being considered as a replacement for Granit Xhaka.

The former Arsenal captain was the subject of interest from AS Roma at the start of the season.

The Gunners handed him a new contract instead, but the Italians are still interested in a move for him and they could look to add him to their squad in the summer.

Arsenal will probably not stand in his way this time and they have made Neves a potential replacement.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neves has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League and has continued to deliver good performances for Wolves.

He is one reason they are constantly competing for a place in Europe and he could do a job for us.

However, Xhaka is also an important cog in the wheel at the Emirates. We should keep the Swiss international unless a suitor offers a very good fee for his signature.

