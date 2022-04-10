Arsenal continues to montor Manchester United man

Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford, remains on the radar of Arsenal ahead of a potential summer transfer.

The Englishman is having an unproductive season, and he could leave United at the end of this campaign.

While there is a rivalry between Arsenal and United, both clubs have swapped players before, with the Gunners signing Danny Welbeck from their counterparts.

Rashford might now become the next player to move down from Manchester to London.

Fichajes.net says Arsenal maintains a strong interest in his signature, and his name is on their wishlist ahead of a summer spending spree.

The Gunners want more attacking players as they look to make an impression in the Premier League and Europe, and they believe Rashford could help.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rashford has been out of sorts in this campaign and the striker should be one of the last persons we want to sign.

Judging by his work on Martin Odegaard, Mikel Arteta can help any player recover their best form, but that doesn’t mean we should keep signing underperforming players.

Other strikers around Europe are having a great season and will make an instant impact if we add them to our squad in the summer.

