Arsenal continues to try to lure La Liga star to the Emirates

Julian Alvarez has not opened the door to a move to Arsenal, but the Gunners have also refused to give up on signing him, according to a report on Team Talk.

The Argentinian forward is said to want to leave Atletico Madrid this summer to join Barcelona, but Atletico have rejected the idea of selling him to their domestic rivals. The Madrid club have also reportedly threatened legal action against Barcelona and turned down a significant offer from Real Madrid, showing their determination to avoid strengthening any direct competitor. This situation has kept Arsenal interested, even though the player is not currently keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal remain hopeful amid transfer standoff

Arsenal believe there is still a potential opening in the situation, particularly given Atletico’s unwillingness to sell the player to rival Spanish clubs. While the player’s preference is clear, the blockage in negotiations between Atletico and Barcelona has created an indirect opportunity for Arsenal.

The Gunners continue to monitor developments closely as they assess whether the transfer landscape could shift in their favour. However, they are aware that convincing the player to change his stance will be a significant challenge, especially given his stated preference for staying in Spain.

Arsenal remain committed to strengthening their squad ahead of the new season and view Alvarez as a high-level attacking option, even if the current conditions make any deal complicated.

Barcelona preference shapes Alvarez’s future

The Argentine forward’s priority remains a move to Barcelona, with the player keen to continue his career in Spain and compete at the highest level in La Liga. Having already achieved major success in his career, he is understood to be motivated by sporting ambition and personal preference rather than financial considerations.

Arsenal are aware of his position but continue to believe that circumstances could still change if negotiations between the Spanish clubs remain unresolved. Despite this, the player’s preference means the Gunners must wait for any shift in direction before making further progress.

Even so, Arsenal have not abandoned their interest and remain attentive to any developments that could alter the current transfer dynamic before the window closes.

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