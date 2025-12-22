Arsenal continues to watch future David Raya deputy

Diant Ramaj has emerged as a potential option for Arsenal as they assess goalkeeping depth at the Emirates Stadium. The goalkeeper has entered the club’s radar as a candidate to serve as a backup to David Raya, who has established himself as the clear first choice. During the summer, the Gunners signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea to fulfil the role of second-choice goalkeeper, and there remains trust in the Spaniard within the squad.

However, opportunities have been limited for Kepa. Raya’s performances in both domestic and European competitions have been outstanding, leaving little room for rotation. While Kepa has featured in the Carabao Cup, uncertainty surrounds whether that situation will continue now that Arsenal have progressed to the more demanding stages of the competition. As the season develops, the lack of regular minutes could become an issue.

Goalkeeping situation at the Emirates

Should Kepa decide that he needs more playing time, Arsenal may face a decision regarding his future. If he is unable to secure additional opportunities at the Emirates, a move away from the club could become a realistic option. Arsenal would not be overly concerned about replacing him, given their proactive approach to squad planning and recruitment.

In that context, Ramaj has been identified as a strong alternative. He is currently playing for Heidenheim on loan from Borussia Dortmund and has impressed with his performances throughout the campaign. His consistency and composure have drawn attention, and Arsenal view him as one of the finest goalkeepers they could realistically target to strengthen their options.

Long term considerations for Arsenal

At 24, Ramaj has considerable time ahead of him in his career, making him an attractive prospect not only as a short-term solution but also as a potential long-term successor. His profile fits Arsenal’s strategy of recruiting players who can develop within the club’s structure and contribute over several seasons.

According to Metro Sports, Arsenal have continued to monitor Ramaj closely, with the aim of being prepared to move when an opportunity presents itself. While no immediate transfer is guaranteed, the ongoing interest highlights Arsenal’s determination to remain well covered in key positions and to plan ahead, particularly in goal, where stability and competition are essential for sustained success.