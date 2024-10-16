Arsenal continues to watch in-form Premier League forward

Jhon Duran is arguably the most in-form striker in the Premier League right now, based on his minutes-per-goal ratio.

The Colombian forward doesn’t start ahead of Ollie Watkins at Aston Villa, but he makes the most of his limited playing time. Often coming off the bench as a super-sub for the Villans, he consistently finds the back of the net, and his goals are frequently spectacular.

Duran’s impressive form has attracted the attention of top clubs across Europe, with Fichajes reporting that Arsenal is one of his suitors. It’s no secret that the Gunners are in need of a top striker, and many were surprised when they didn’t sign one in the last transfer window.

Arsenal will have another opportunity to address this issue when the season ends, and the report suggests they are serious about adding Duran to their squad. At just 20 years old, the Colombian has already shown he is well-suited for the Premier League and still has plenty of room for growth.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Duran has been in fantastic form in the Premier League and he will certainly make us better if we add him to our squad.

He is one of the most exciting players to watch in England and we expect him to take that form to the Emirates if we sign him.

