Video: Arsenal controversially have opening goal ruled out v Leicester

Arsenal will feel hard done-by not to be ahead after scoring inside the opening five minutes, with Alexandre Lacazette denied an early goal controversially.

The Gunners have come out firing, and our denied goal came in the shape of corner which Lacazette got his head onto.

His effort led to Granit Xhaka to jump out the way of the ball, with the effort going in off the post, and it appears to have been ruled out because the Swiss was in an offside position, despite making no contact with the ball.

Should VAR have stepped in? Or does Xhaka being in that spot mean the goal was rightly ruled out?

Patrick