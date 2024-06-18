Arsenal convinces soon-to-be free agent to pen a new deal

The 22-year-old goalkeeper is already a starter for the Estonian senior national team and has accumulated 30 caps for them.

Previously, there were expectations that Hein might depart from the Emirates to seek more consistent playing opportunities at another club, especially since his current contract is set to expire in around 12 days.

However, according to the report, Arsenal has managed to persuade Hein to extend his stay with the club. They believe the next phase of his development would involve him going out on loan, and they are prepared to consider loan offers once he signs the new contract.

This decision reflects Arsenal’s commitment to Hein’s long-term potential, despite acknowledging the need for him to gain more regular first-team experience elsewhere in the interim.