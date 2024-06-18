Arsenal convinces soon-to-be free agent to pen a new deal

Despite not receiving a guarantee of regular playing time, Karl Hein is reportedly set to sign a new contract at Arsenal, as per The Athletic
.
The 22-year-old goalkeeper is already a starter for the Estonian senior national team and has accumulated 30 caps for them.
Previously, there were expectations that Hein might depart from the Emirates to seek more consistent playing opportunities at another club, especially since his current contract is set to expire in around 12 days.
However, according to the report, Arsenal has managed to persuade Hein to extend his stay with the club. They believe the next phase of his development would involve him going out on loan, and they are prepared to consider loan offers once he signs the new contract.
This decision reflects Arsenal’s commitment to Hein’s long-term potential, despite acknowledging the need for him to gain more regular first-team experience elsewhere in the interim.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Hein has enjoyed his spell with us, and he knows we are one of the biggest clubs in the world.
Staying at the Emirates hands him a chance to move to a more reputable club because suitors will consider him a top talent if he leaves us to join any of them.
Aaron Ramsdale could leave the club this summer, and we should probably promote him to second choice if that happens.
