Arsenal cool interest in Barcelona man even though they need players in that position

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Barcelona goalkeeper Neto for some time now.

The Brazilian has been the second choice at the Catalan club and wants to join another sdie where he has a better chance to become number one.

With Bernd Leno underperforming, he would feel that he can battle the German for the number one spot at the Emirates.

Arsenal should sign at least one new goalkeeper in this transfer window and Neto is one of the options that they are considering.

However, it seems the Gunners have moved on to other targets because Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness claims that their interest in him has cooled off in recent days.

The report says Barcelona is desperate to offload him as they look to balance their financial books.

However, they may have to do that by selling other players if Arsenal and his other suitors refuse to advance their bid to sign Neto.

Arsenal is also linked with a move for Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale and it seems they may move for the younger Englishman instead.

If Ramsdale moves to the Emirates, Leno could face a fight for his Arsenal career in the next campaign just as was the case at the start of last season with Emi Martinez.