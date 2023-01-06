Arsenal cools their interest in long-term Premier League target

Arsenal has held a long-standing interest in Youri Tielemans and it seems they will make their move for him in this transfer window.

The Belgian is running down his contract at Leicester City after refusing to sign a new Foxes deal and this represents a good chance for the Gunners to land him.

They could add him to their squad now or wait and make him their team member in the summer when he becomes a free agent.

The midfielder remains one of the finest names in the business and has continued to deliver top performances in the league.

This should make Arsenal speed up their interest in his signature, but that hasn’t been the case in recent weeks.

A report on Football London reveals they have cooled their interest in his signature and will not add him to their squad in this transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans is now an accomplished midfielder and he will deliver top performances for us if we add him to our group.

However, the midfielder does not seem to be a priority target for Mikel Arteta, which is one reason the Arsenal gaffer has not been serious about his chase.

Our manager knows how to buy players and we will support him if he wants the Belgian.

