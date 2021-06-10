Arsenal correspondent claims signing ‘very likely’ but fee undecided

Arsenal are believed to be on course to sign Andre Onana from Ajax this summer, with Chris Wheatley claiming a deal is ‘very likely’.

The goalkeeper is currently under a doping ban after supposedly misusing a drug by accident, and Onana has lodged an appeal to have that reduced or quashed.

The Cameroon international is out of action until February as it stands, but they are of the belief that the ban will at least be shortened on appeal.

Arsenal do not appear put off however, and a deal is claimed to be ‘very likely’, while the length of the ban is expected to dictate how much the club is willing to pay.

Waiting on the outcome of the appeal which will decide the final fee. Very likely to join. — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 9, 2021

We have also been linked with a move to sign Maty Ryan on a permanent deal, having impressed on loan in North London this season, while Bernd Leno’s future remains uncertain also.

The German admitted to Arsenal.com last month that he was open to a new challenge, but there has been little rumours linking him with any clubs since the end of the campaign.

Does it appear that Onana will be Leno’s replacement, with the German allowed to leave once he becomes available for the first-team? Could the club bring in Ryan and Onana this summer?

Patrick