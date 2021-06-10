Arsenal correspondent claims signing ‘very likely’ but fee undecided

Arsenal are believed to be on course to sign Andre Onana from Ajax this summer, with Chris Wheatley claiming a deal is ‘very likely’.
The goalkeeper is currently under a doping ban after supposedly misusing a drug by accident, and Onana has lodged an appeal to have that reduced or quashed.
The Cameroon international is out of action until February as it stands, but they are of the belief that the ban will at least be shortened on appeal.
Arsenal do not appear put off however, and a deal is claimed to be ‘very likely’, while the length of the ban is expected to dictate how much the club is willing to pay.
Waiting on the outcome of the appeal which will decide the final fee. Very likely to join.
— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 9, 2021
We have also been linked with a move to sign Maty Ryan on a permanent deal, having impressed on loan in North London this season, while Bernd Leno’s future remains uncertain also.
The German admitted to Arsenal.com last month that he was open to a new challenge, but there has been little rumours linking him with any clubs since the end of the campaign.
Does it appear that Onana will be Leno’s replacement, with the German allowed to leave once he becomes available for the first-team? Could the club bring in Ryan and Onana this summer?
Patrick
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
The ban has been reduced to 9 months, so he’s available to play from November 3rd…
Fans ready to sing 🎤onana what’s his name🎤
OT question for Arsenal fans in Africa or mali in particular do mali regularly qualify for afcon and are going to this year? Really want bissouma to join us
Mali are in next year’s Afcon definitely. And of late their football has improved so much they have become a regular feature especially since the competition was expanded
That’s good.
But I hope we can sign him quickly before other clubs do.
Would be a good investment on Onana. IMHO better than Leno, Ryan, and Emi.
If we could get him for £7 – £8 million would be some of our best business; great talent for very low cost.
Onana took Furosemide. It is a water pill usually given for heart failure, or bladder problems. The only sport it would have significance in is Boxing. Absolutely ignorant ban. Whoever issued it should be investigated……a bloody water pill. We don’t want people taking advantage but this was 100% not taking advantage. It may be the R word.
👍
some interesting rumours going around folks. More realistically priced and less unbelievable than recently:
Onana less than £10m
Lokango 21 yo top midfielder Anderlecht £17.2m (with help of Henry)
Adarabioyo 23yo Dutch CB Fulham £10m
Tyler Adams 22yo USA RB Leipzig £18m
Alex Isak Swe striker RSoc £60m
Plus of course Neves.
Interesting times