Arsenal correspondent confirms around 30 players to travel for Scotland summer camp

Charles Watts has claimed that around 30 players are making the trip to Scotland as Arsenal look to step-up their preparation for the upcoming season.

The Gunners will play two friendlies against Hibernian and Rangers next week during their five-day stay north of the border, and are said to also be ready to don our new home kit in the second of those friendlies.

Arsenal are travelling up to Scotland today for the start of their five-day training camp. They play Hibs on Tuesday and Rangers on Saturday. New signing Nuno Tavares is amongst the travelling squad, which will feature around 30 players (a few youngsters will be included). pic.twitter.com/TmSBD1gXfL — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 12, 2021

Arsenal will launch their new home kit for the 2021/22 season at the end of the week and will wear it for the first time against Rangers on Saturday. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 12, 2021

This will be our first opportunity to get a closer look at our new signing Nuno Tavares, who will be expected to feature in Kieran Tierney’s absence, with the former Celtic star yet to return for pre-season after his exploits at Euro 2020 with his country.

We will also be without England wonderkid Bukayo Saka, Germany’s Bernd Leno and Switzerland’s Granit Xhaka also, with the trio having also been in action at the tournament, with the goalkeeping absences likely to mean we will get a closer look at the highly rated Arthur Okonkwo, who was recently promoted to the first-team squad after signing a new contract with Arsenal.

