Arsenal correspondent names two potential Bernd Leno replacements

Charles Watts has named both Andre Onana and David Raya as potential replacements for Bernd Leno, who has been linked with the Arsenal exit door.

The German international fuelled speculation of his potential exit when telling reporters at a pre-match press conference that he was open to a new challenge, despite being happy in North London, and the club appears to have heeded the warning of those words.

We are claimed to have readied ourselves for his potential departure by lining up two potential replacements, although both have been on our radar previously.

Onana was believed to have been in our sights in January, before we agreed to bring Mat Ryan in on loan instead, a move that has since worked out well.

The Cameroon international is sidelined due to a ban however, after supposedly taking a banned substance, a ban which he is currently appealing.

Raya was another who was linked with a switch to the Emirates in recent windows, with the Brentford goalkeeper having been the most strongly linked amidst the transfer storm surrounding Emiliano Martinez last summer, before we eventually signed Alex Runarsson instead.

Charles Watts insists that we remain interested in both however.

“Arsenal are looking at Onana, the Ajax keeper,” the correspondent told his YouTube channel this week. “They like David Raya as well. If Bernd Leno is going to go this summer, it could well happen.”

Which shot-stopper would you prefer to see arriving in place of Leno?

Patrick