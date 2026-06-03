Arsenal could add a key player in their offer for Rogers

Arsenal are interested in a move for Morgan Rogers this transfer window after the midfielder helped Aston Villa win the Europa League this summer.

Rogers has been on Arsenal’s radar for much of his time at Villa Park, and the England international is also attracting interest from several top clubs across Europe.

Villa would love to keep him, but they know it may be difficult if interest continues to grow. Although Rogers is not expected to leave cheaply, speculation over his future is increasing.

One way Arsenal could reduce the cost of a potential deal is by including a player in their offer.

Potential swap deal discussion

According to Mirror Football, one option could be Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian has been an important player for the Gunners, but he is not considered untouchable, and Arsenal would be willing to listen to suitable offers this summer.

Martinelli could be an attractive addition for Villa. His pace, direct running and attacking quality would strengthen Unai Emery’s squad, and he can establish himself as a key player at Villa Park.

Transfer valuation and negotiations

However, any swap arrangement would still require a significant cash payment from Arsenal, and Aston Villa’s willingness to accept such a proposal could ultimately determine whether a deal for Rogers becomes a realistic possibility.

Rogers’ rise at Villa has made him one of the most highly regarded young midfielders in the Premier League, and interest from multiple clubs suggests any move would be complex and heavily negotiated. Arsenal’s recruitment team are expected to assess whether a structured deal, potentially involving players plus cash, could make negotiations more achievable during the window.

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