Arsenal could add Brazil’s manager to their team after the World Cup

Brazil national team manager, Tite could take up a role at Arsenal after the next World Cup, according to a surprising new report.

Arsenal has a number of Brazilians at the club, both among their playing and non-playing staff, with Edu pulling the strings behind the scenes and the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes delivering fine performances on the pitch for the club.

Tite has called up both players to his latest Brazil squad, so he has been watching Arsenal matches, it seems, and he might even work at the Emirates from the end of this year.

A report from Brazil via The Daily Mail claims he will leave his role as Brazil’s manager after the World Cup and he might be handed a chance to work for the Gunners.

The report claims he and Edu have a good relationship having worked together at Corinthians and in the Brazil national team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tite is one of the respected figures in world football and he might be a valuable addition to our backroom staff at the Emirates.

With Mikel Arteta doing a good job as our manager, he will almost certainly take up another role in the club, but he has enough experience and the club will not give him a job that he is not fit to do.