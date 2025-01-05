Brighton awarded penalty against Arsenal
Arsenal could be charge by the FA over controversial Brighton penalty

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal could face further trouble following the controversial penalty decision in their match against Brighton. The Gunners had looked on course for a win after taking a first-half lead, but the game turned on its head when referee Anthony Taylor awarded a contentious spot kick to Brighton.

The decision, which many Arsenal fans and neutrals found baffling, allowed the Seagulls to equalise. The penalty not only shifted the momentum in Brighton’s favour but also gave them the confidence to create further chances, though they were unable to capitalise and the game ended in a draw.

When Taylor pointed to the spot, Arsenal players were visibly shocked and surrounded the referee to protest the decision. This reaction could now land the club in hot water. Former referee Keith Hackett, as reported by Football Insider, suggested that Arsenal might face an FA charge for failing to control their players.

Arteta showing frustration v Brighton
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Hackett’s comments come as another blow to Arsenal, who already feel aggrieved by the penalty decision itself. For many supporters, the prospect of the club being punished for protesting what they believe was an unfair call adds insult to injury. Hackett’s view is that the FA could take action, as they are keen to clamp down on dissent and ensure respect for match officials.

“This is probably more shocking than that poor penalty decision itself, and our players will be laughing at this suggestion,” is a sentiment echoed by many fans frustrated by what they perceive as inconsistent treatment.

The incident has reignited concerns among Arsenal supporters about officiating and VAR decisions, which they feel have frequently gone against their team. It also highlights a growing sentiment that Arsenal must find ways to win games decisively to avoid being at the mercy of such calls.

Moving forward, Arsenal will need to channel their frustrations into performances on the pitch, ensuring they take chances and score enough goals to render questionable decisions inconsequential.

