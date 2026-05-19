Arsenal could be closing in on signing former Premier League star

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Botafogo star Danilo, whom they have monitored for several years, including before his move to Nottingham Forest in 2023, as part of their wider scouting network in South America.

The midfielder had already impressed during his time at Palmeiras before his spell in the Premier League, and Arsenal were interested in bringing him into their squad during that period but did not complete a deal, with the club having tracked his development over multiple seasons before his Premier League move.

Renewed Interest in Danilo

Forest ultimately secured his signature, but after his return to Brazil, Arsenal have continued to track his progress closely as he develops at Botafogo across different competitions in Brazil and internationally.

It is expected that he could return to Europe later in his career, and Arsenal remain among the clubs monitoring his situation ahead of future transfer windows, with discussions over his next move likely to intensify as interest from European clubs continues to develop.

Transfer Outlook and Competition

Globo reports that Danilo remains firmly on Arsenal’s radar as they continue to assess his performances at his current club, with the midfielder now being tipped for another potential move in the future as they evaluate his consistency and tactical fit.

Arsenal are one of several clubs following him, and interest could increase once the season concludes, although their current focus remains on finishing the campaign strongly and competing for two trophies, while Danilo would reportedly be open to a return to the Premier League and could find it difficult to reject a leading club should they approach. The situation will depend on how he is used in Brazil and whether European interest becomes more concrete in the coming months. Arsenal are expected to maintain monitoring throughout the next window as they weigh up squad options for midfield reinforcement while prioritising overall squad balance and performance targets.