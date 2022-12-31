Arsenal could be forced to abandon Mudryk chase and sign La Liga star instead

Arsenal has been in talks over the transfer of Mykhailo Mudryk with Shakhtar Donetsk as they bid to add the forward to their squad in the January transfer window.
Mikel Arteta’s table-toppers have lost Gabriel Jesus and want to sign new attackers in January to fill the void left behind by the Brazilian.
Mudryk has delivered some terrific performances in Europe and domestically this season, making him one of the sought-after players on the continent.
Arsenal is hopeful they can seal the deal, but their initial offer was turned down, with his present employers holding out for around 100m euros.
A report in the Guardian reveals Arsenal could abandon signing him and move for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix.
Felix does not have a great relationship with his manager Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid and it has now been revealed the Madrid side will sell him for the right price.
He could be the forward that makes a January transfer to Arsenal.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Mudryk is an exciting player to watch, but the attacker might not suit our style of play, which makes it smart that we do not spend too much on him.
He is still young and can learn, but he is not experienced enough to cost more than 50m Euros.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Mikel Arteta talks about our poor record v Brighton and our promising injury news. And Saliba contract!
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
Any of the two will make us a stronger team. But I would prefer Mudryk.
I actually agree on this, don’t waste too much time for someone who might struggle in England coming from Ukraine for that amount of money being touted. That 1st Bid should of been enough and seems we are way off the valuation Shaktar want, I’d let this go and move on quickly.
There is players like Rabiot, Teilimans, Zaha & Ndicka all down to last 6months of their deals that could be picked up cheaply in January, the latter apparently has already a pre contract agreed with us for free in the summer & each could definitely help push for the for the Top3, possibly title charge & are availabe now.
Hopefully we get at least a midfielder to help Thomas, Elneny doesn’t cut it & an attacker to help our front men, plus the return of Smithrowe will be a huge boost
If we could get Ndicka, Rabiot and an attacker could well have a go for this league title
As much as i love them both, mudryk is better as he has his heart set on transfer to arsenal and he is fully committed to the course and he will come and want to prove his worth unlike felix who is used to the limelight and can course disharmony in the dressing room and/or not perform and be contented with it because we will be buying a big name player which is not the norm for our manager. Arteta wants someone who is committed to the club and will make effort to deliver. But again Felix is used to be on the big stage and he can handle the pressure that comes with huge money signings. So i better go with mudryk though Felix is tried and tested.
Not too sure about Mudryk, but I’m sure Joao Felix to Arsenal will happen in January. JF needs Arsenal more than Arsenal need JF. A marriage made in heaven.
Moving to Arsenal (even on a pay cut) would be the ideal opportunity to rebuild his career with a real championship contender. Playing and developing with the young gunners a big bonus too.