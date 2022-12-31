Arsenal could be forced to abandon Mudryk chase and sign La Liga star instead

Arsenal has been in talks over the transfer of Mykhailo Mudryk with Shakhtar Donetsk as they bid to add the forward to their squad in the January transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s table-toppers have lost Gabriel Jesus and want to sign new attackers in January to fill the void left behind by the Brazilian.

Mudryk has delivered some terrific performances in Europe and domestically this season, making him one of the sought-after players on the continent.

Arsenal is hopeful they can seal the deal, but their initial offer was turned down, with his present employers holding out for around 100m euros.

A report in the Guardian reveals Arsenal could abandon signing him and move for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix.

Felix does not have a great relationship with his manager Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid and it has now been revealed the Madrid side will sell him for the right price.

He could be the forward that makes a January transfer to Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk is an exciting player to watch, but the attacker might not suit our style of play, which makes it smart that we do not spend too much on him.

He is still young and can learn, but he is not experienced enough to cost more than 50m Euros.

