Arsenal could be forced to consider a move for Premier League striker

Arsenal’s pursuit of a new striker has been ongoing for some time, and the club remains determined to secure a signing before the transfer window progresses much further. With growing urgency at the Emirates, the Gunners are actively engaged in discussions regarding several high-profile forwards, though no deal has yet reached an advanced stage.

The Gunners have set their sights on Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres as leading candidates to strengthen their attacking line. However, despite interest in both players, progress has stalled due to several unresolved complications. These hindrances have left Arsenal without clarity on whether either target will ultimately join their ranks.

Time Running Out as Competition Intensifies

As negotiations continue, Arsenal are in a race against time. Both Sesko and Gyokeres are attracting interest from other top European clubs, and the longer the Gunners delay, the more they risk losing out. The club is undoubtedly in need of a quality striker, but indecision at this stage could allow rivals to take the initiative and finalise agreements with their shared targets.

Given the unpredictable nature of the transfer market, Arsenal may need to broaden their options. While Sesko and Gyokeres remain high on the wishlist, attention could soon shift back to a more familiar name: Ollie Watkins. The Aston Villa striker was of strong interest to Arsenal during the January window, although the Midlands club firmly rejected their advances at the time.

Watkins Remains a Viable Alternative

Now, with current targets proving difficult to acquire, Watkins is once again being linked to a potential move to the Emirates. According to the Transfers Podcast, journalist Duncan Castles commented on the situation, stating:

“They’re not going to take both players. They’re going to take one of those players or potentially another striker. I would not rule Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa out of this discussion, depending on how negotiations go for Sesko and Gyokeres and how Gyokeres’ fight with Sporting turns out.”

Should Arsenal be unable to secure either of their primary targets, Watkins could emerge as a practical and proven solution. However, time is of the essence, and the club must act decisively to avoid being left without a suitable addition to lead their line next season.

