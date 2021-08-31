Arsenal could be forced to keep unwanted player unless a dramatic twist happens

Arsenal appears set to be stuck with Sead Kolasinac with just a few hours left before this transfer window closes.
The Gunners have been open to offers for the Bosnian all summer after he fell down the pecking order at the Emirates.
He spent the second half of last season out on loan at Schalke 04 and failed to help the Germans survive their relegation fight.
He is still surplus to requirements although he provided the Gunners with an alternative in their 5-0 loss to Manchester City with several players ahead of him missing the game.
With hours left for the transfer window to close, there has hardly been a club willing to take him on.
The Daily Telegraph reporter, Sam Dean, delivered an update on Arsenal’s last day transfer business and says unless a late twist occurs, the Gunners are likely to keep the Bosnian and Eddie Nketiah.
He tweeted: “So, as it stands, Arsenal are heading for…
“IN: Tomiyasu (around £17m)
“OUT: Bellerin (loan) Nelson (loan) Runarsson (loan)
“It will take a better offer than a straight loan for AMN to leave. Nketiah & Kolasinac also set to stay, as things stand. Still time for things to change”
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Loans, loans and more loans!
Devaluing players by letting them run down contracts. Don’t think we’ll ever learn.
what a unequivocal mess!!!
I might be wrong but as Turkish window doesn’t close for eight days, there is still plenty of time to get Kolasinac off the books
Spot on…
why would we ever want a player that was “good” enough for our manager to start him against the reigning champs just last weekend to be shipped out to the Turkish League??? that’s indicative of how pathetic it has become at this amateur hour organization under the tutelage of the honourable Mr. Arteta
Edu has failed once again to get rid of the fringe players,as they continue to bleed the club financially and otherwise. For such blatant incompetence and poor negotiation skills, Edu must be sacked asap. His poor recruitment policy is the main reason for the sorry state of affairs at Arsenal.
Why should Arsenal pay him a years wages so he can go and play for Fenerbahce?
He can be handy coming off of the bench, let him charge up the left wing, he’s not bad at that it’s just his defending that’s naff.
We can use him in the League Cup early rounds, I mean I’m sure he can cope with AFC Wimbledon, then there’s the FACup. And who knows someone might bid for him in January?
Very unfortunate that we did not sign Aouar. We need a Carzola -like player,who can dribble, and create chances for our strikers. So sad there is no such player in our team.