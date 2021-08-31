Arsenal could be forced to keep unwanted player unless a dramatic twist happens

Arsenal appears set to be stuck with Sead Kolasinac with just a few hours left before this transfer window closes.

The Gunners have been open to offers for the Bosnian all summer after he fell down the pecking order at the Emirates.

He spent the second half of last season out on loan at Schalke 04 and failed to help the Germans survive their relegation fight.

He is still surplus to requirements although he provided the Gunners with an alternative in their 5-0 loss to Manchester City with several players ahead of him missing the game.

With hours left for the transfer window to close, there has hardly been a club willing to take him on.

The Daily Telegraph reporter, Sam Dean, delivered an update on Arsenal’s last day transfer business and says unless a late twist occurs, the Gunners are likely to keep the Bosnian and Eddie Nketiah.

He tweeted: “So, as it stands, Arsenal are heading for…

“IN: Tomiyasu (around £17m)

“OUT: Bellerin (loan) Nelson (loan) Runarsson (loan)

“It will take a better offer than a straight loan for AMN to leave. Nketiah & Kolasinac also set to stay, as things stand. Still time for things to change”