Arsenal could be forced to sign a creative midfielder in January

Arsenal has struggled with the absence of Martin Odegaard since the last international break.

The Norwegian was injured during international duty, though Arsenal has managed to remain unbeaten since then.

However, his absence is evident in every game, as the midfielder is their primary creative force, and they have struggled to replace him.

Fabio Vieira could have been a solution, but the Gunners sent him on loan to FC Porto in the last transfer window.

Without Odegaard, they lack creativity, and a report from Football Insider suggests Arsenal might sign an alternative for him in January. The report indicates that their struggles without him have been an eye-opener, and Arsenal is likely to pursue a player who can step in when he is unavailable.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard’s absence from our team in the last few weeks has truly been an eye-opener and we need to do something about it.

We do not want to be a team that relies on one player, so we need to find a solution to not having Odegaard in the group.

The Norwegian will remain a starter, but we need to plug the gap quickly whenever he is unavailable for selection.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…