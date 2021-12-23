Arsenal could be handed an advantage in the Carabao Cup

Arsenal could be handed an advantage in their Carabao Cup semi-final match against Liverpool as Premier League managers attempt to cut the fixture by half.

Traditionally, the semi-final is a home and away match, and Arsenal faces Liverpool first at the Emirates at the start of next year.

However, that could be the only fixture that determines who plays in the final.

The Daily Mail says Premier League officials will meet with managers and club captains today to decide.

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte of Tottenham are the two managers who want a one-legged semi-final, which would reduce the workload on their players.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning the Carabao Cup would be a nice way to end this season for us as a club, and this development is good.

Playing the first leg at home puts a lot of pressure on us to perform well because we might not beat Liverpool in the reverse fixture at Anfield.

If that return fixture is scrapped, we could potentially see off the Reds in the only match at the Emirates.

Liverpool would be ready to win even in London, but it certainly gives us an advantage.