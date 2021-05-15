Arsenal could be in trouble with a sponsor after Elneny’s political post

Arsenal seems to have run into some problems because of a political post made by Mohamed Elneny.

The midfielder recently put out a tweet in support of Palestine in their ongoing fighting with Israel.

Footballers are encouraged to be neutral in situations like this, but it seems that the midfielder could not hold his peace and came out in support of his fellow Muslims in the troubled territory.

Mirror Football reports that the midfielder tweeted: “My heart my soul, my support for you Palestine.”

This has angered Arsenal sponsor, the Lavazza Group and the report says they are currently holding urgent talks with the Gunners about his behaviour.

Tal Ofer, a member of the board of British Jews, placed pressure on the club’s sponsors to respond to the tweet.

This forced them to release a statement which reads: “We’ll immediately reach out to Arsenal to remark we are concerned about the club associated with such a message.

“Content of this post is totally not aligned with our company values. Lavazza Group is fully committed against racism and antisemitism.”

Ofer also took aim at Arsenal and said: “sad that Arsenal did not want to deal with this more seriously, I would expect better from them than this.”

But the club told The Jewish Chronicle: “As with any employees of Arsenal, our players are entitled to express their views on their own platforms.

“That said, we are speaking to Mo about this so he understands the wider implications of his post.

“As a club we are committed to confronting and eliminating all forms of discrimination and continue to champion the need for equality and diversity across all areas of life.”