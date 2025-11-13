Arsenal could be inspiring the current England team

Arsenal have become the new set-piece kings of both England and Europe, earning praise for their tactical precision from dead-ball situations. While some critics have mocked the Gunners for relying too heavily on set-pieces rather than scoring from open play, the reality is that they have found a reliable way to win matches when opponents make it difficult to break through in open play.

Mikel Arteta’s side have developed a reputation for their discipline and efficiency in such moments, showing that success can come through intelligent preparation and adaptability. In a league as demanding as the Premier League, being effective from set-pieces provides a vital edge, and Arsenal have turned this into one of their most valuable strengths.

Arsenal’s Tactical Edge from Set-Pieces

Arsenal fans are not overly concerned about this approach. In previous seasons, the team relied heavily on open-play goals but failed to achieve major trophies. Now, supporters have embraced the practical side of Arteta’s strategy, understanding that efficiency is as important as style. Whatever gives the team an advantage in tight games is welcomed, and their dominance from corners, free kicks, and throw-ins has proven decisive in key moments.

Their success has begun to influence others, as several teams now recognise the importance of mastering set-pieces. The current England squad appear to be following this trend, applying similar attention to detail in their own preparation.

Konsa Credits Arsenal’s Influence

England defender Ezri Konsa recently acknowledged Arsenal’s impact on set-piece development and discussed the growing emphasis placed on these situations. As cited by Mirror Football, he said, “For me as a defender I think it’s important that you do have that physicality when you comes to set-pieces and you make sure the boys around you are ready for what’s to come because you know nowadays, especially with the throw-ins and the corners. You look at Arsenal and see how many goals they have scored and how many points they’ve won from it. It does play a big part and it’s a big part in the game.”

Konsa’s comments underline how Arsenal’s set-piece success is shaping modern football thinking. Their ability to turn these opportunities into consistent results has not only strengthened their title ambitions but also inspired a wider shift in tactical priorities across the game.

