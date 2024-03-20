Arsenal could be missing four big players for the title clash at Man City

Arsenal may be without four players for their match against Manchester City, which Guardiola has dubbed “A final”, after the international break. The Gunners lead the title battle with 64 points; they have the same number of points as Liverpool but lead the league by goal difference; Man City are a point behind them. Arteta only needs his team to match his top competitors’ results.

However, as they attempt, injuries may try to hold them back.

Well, here are the four players that may miss the game against the Cityzens, which might decide the title.

1. Gabriel Magalhaes.

The large Brazilian centre defender has been a huge part of Arsenal’s success this season, and his injury could be a serious setback for Arteta. Gabriel has built an excellent combination with Saliba, and the Spanish manager will undoubtedly hope that his injury is not severe. Gabriel has since withdrew from the Brazilian squad and will not play in the forthcoming matches against England or Spain.

2. Thomas Partey.

The 30-year-old defensive midfielder has suffered numerous injuries throughout his Arsenal career. This season, the Ghanaian international has appeared in only a few Arsenal games. Despite playing in the previous game, it is unclear whether the midfielder is ready to return to action. According to the Ghana Football Association, Partey has requested to be excused from the squad while undergoing rehabilitation.

Others

Other players scheduled to miss the game include Brazilian winger Martinelli and Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, who has been out for some time.

Arsenal will be hoping that these players can return to fitness as soon as possible over the international break, as they continue to pursue their title dreams.

The Gunners must avoid a repetition of last season, when an injury to William Saliba cost them their lead in the title chase.

