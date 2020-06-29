Arsenal could be on the verge of making a huge mistake just as they did with Serge Gnabry

Arsenal is set to lose yet another top teenage star just a few years after we lost Serge Gnabry, who had struggled to break into our first team.

The Athletic reports that Arsenal is set to lose Folarin Balogun in the summer, as the teenage striker can’t seem to agree on a new deal with the Gunners.

The 18-year-old is one of the most prolific strikers in his age-grade and he has been scoring goals for fun in the Arsenal youth teams.

He, however, knows that his path to the first team is blocked with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah firmly ahead of him.

He hasn’t been considered for the first-team even in the cup competitions and this is enough reason for him to want out.

Balogun has scored 10 goals in 15 games for our reserve team this season, and it’s easy to see why Brentford wanted to sign him in the last transfer window (Mail).

I know that the club cannot keep every player happy or guarantee that every player would make a breakthrough, however, I am worried that he might become the next Serge Gnabry or Ismael Bennacer.

These are players who struggled to make the grade at the Emirates, but they have gone on to do greater things for Bayern Munich and AC Milan.

Think about that for a minute, good enough for Bayern and Milan but not good enough for Arsenal who currently sits ninth in the Premier League, well, will be tenth after tonight’s game between Crystal Palace and Burnley.

This smells of another huge mistake by the club.