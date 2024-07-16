Arsenal could be short-handed at the start of the season after England’s Euros adventures

A few of our Gunners made significant contributions to their country’s success in the Germany Euros of 2024.
Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and William Saliba are players who’ve really stood out. After dazzling for Arsenal the whole of last season, they showed their class by also stepping up on the international scene.
Rice and Saka played crucial roles in England’s journey from the group stages to the finals, while William Saliba solidified his position in the French national team, impressing in their run to reaching the semi-final. Undoubtedly, the Gunners have exerted their utmost effort over the past few weeks.
However, given the additional time required for recovery, it’s possible that their involvement in Arsenal’s first 1-2 rounds of the Premier League next season may be limited. The trio made it to the semi-finals of Euro 2024, so they might need a sufficient amount of rest before taking on a significant role next season.
Saka, Rice, and Saliba have been playing non-stop since August last year until now, so it’s understandable that they need a break. They’ve played around 50–60 matches in less than a year for both their club and national team. So, they won’t be able to guarantee their top physical condition in time for the start of the season, which is about a month away.
Mikel Arteta and his technical bench should be ready to play, missing two or all three of the mentioned players in the first two rounds of the season. To avoid missing the services of the trio, Arsenal must have a successful summer with impactful signings and/or have ultra reliable backups…
What do you think?
Daniel O
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Arteta should shallow his pride and resign Emily Martinez, finishing Riccardo Calafiori, Molmo signing urgently among other targeted players so that he is not overtaken by events.
He should learn how to handle talented players OR he will be defeated by his own model. of management.
Which pride is he to swallow. Matinez was not ready to compete and made a transfer request to where he will get in the first team.
Do you want Arteta to beg him or what?
I think goalkeeping position should be least of our discussion and encourage Raya to go all the way again.Remember, a good goalkeeper coordinates his defence and makes them look good as well.
Some Arsenal fans with their never ending unsubstantiated Arteta narratives make me lose brain cells every time I read their comments. They have built these ridiculous made up narratives that have and keep being debunked but they keep rolling them up no matter what.
Smh
I personally believe overall MA to be a fine manager but am also not afraid to be critical of individual decisions regardless of how many “facts” I may believe I have on the matter. My critique or compliments will be based on what I have been exposed to and they are my layman’s opinion.
Most people imo would believe that the original poster didn’t fully understand the Martinez situation; however, MA is not immune on occasion for better or worse to the effects of personal traits (such as pride) overriding or adjusting his professional judgment. For many reasons, a manager may or may not say what they are truly thinking or feeling but you don’t need to prove your opinion about it to be “correct” by having polygraph results or any other “facts”.
Any comments stating the belief that a personal reason is a factor in a decision are just as potentially valid opinions as any other. Absolute proof (whatever that may or may not be) is not a requirement to critique any manager.
We hardly ever have all the facts to say with absolute certainly whether a proposition is a personal attack or whether just maybe it is truth. Different people can and often do perceive the meaning of the same facts in many different ways. It was once common knowledge that the world was flat.
Which makes things all the more interesting!
They will all be ready to start the season in my opinion as they all want to play. Southgate just resigned!
GB, there’s a rule that players should have 21 days rest away from their club after their country is eliminated from a Summer tournament. Our players mentioned in the article, plus Raya and Ramsdale, may well not be match fit when the season starts.
Regarding Southgate resignation, I wonder if White will now rejoin the England squad.