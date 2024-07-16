Arsenal could be short-handed at the start of the season after England’s Euros adventures

A few of our Gunners made significant contributions to their country’s success in the Germany Euros of 2024.

Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and William Saliba are players who’ve really stood out. After dazzling for Arsenal the whole of last season, they showed their class by also stepping up on the international scene.

Rice and Saka played crucial roles in England’s journey from the group stages to the finals, while William Saliba solidified his position in the French national team, impressing in their run to reaching the semi-final. Undoubtedly, the Gunners have exerted their utmost effort over the past few weeks.

However, given the additional time required for recovery, it’s possible that their involvement in Arsenal’s first 1-2 rounds of the Premier League next season may be limited. The trio made it to the semi-finals of Euro 2024, so they might need a sufficient amount of rest before taking on a significant role next season.

Saka, Rice, and Saliba have been playing non-stop since August last year until now, so it’s understandable that they need a break. They’ve played around 50–60 matches in less than a year for both their club and national team. So, they won’t be able to guarantee their top physical condition in time for the start of the season, which is about a month away.

Mikel Arteta and his technical bench should be ready to play, missing two or all three of the mentioned players in the first two rounds of the season. To avoid missing the services of the trio, Arsenal must have a successful summer with impactful signings and/or have ultra reliable backups…

What do you think?

Daniel O

