Arsenal could be stuck with a player after he insists he is not joining Ligue 1 side

Arsenal wants to offload Nuno Tavares in this transfer window, but it seems the defender wants to stay and fight for his place instead.

The Gunners have been in the market for new players and some of their current options will have to make way.

They have already offloaded most of the players Mikel Arteta inherited at the Emirates and he continues his rebuild.

They signed Tavares last summer to provide cover for Kieran Tierney at left-back.

The Portuguese star struggled to achieve that in the last campaign and it frustrated Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish manager has now signed Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, subject to confirmation.

The Ukrainian is a more accomplished player and he will certainly play ahead of Tavares.

However, a report on Sport Witness maintains that Tavares still doesn’t want to leave the Emirates for Olympique Marseille, which has the most serious interest in him.

It claims he held talks with the French club and told them he is not coming.

Tavares will hardly play if he remains at Arsenal, and he should be eager to leave the club.

Understandably, he wants to stay in England. He probably will prefer to move on loan to another EPL club.

