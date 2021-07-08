Arsenal could be stuck with Bellerin as another suitor looks at an alternative

Hector Bellerin has been linked with a move to Inter Milan as the replacement for Achraf Hakimi, who has left the Italian champions for PSG.

However, the Italians are struggling to reach an agreement with the Gunners over his transfer and they could turn their attention to an alternative.

They still prefer to have the Arsenal man in their squad, but they want him on loan with the option of a permanent transfer but Arsenal wants more certainty regarding his future sale.

This has been the stumbling block in the negotiations between both clubs and it could force the Italians to look elsewhere.

Gazzetta dello Sport via Sempre Inter claims that Chelsea’s Davide Zappacosta has now emerged as a possible target for the Nerazzurri.

He spent last season on loan at Genoa and might need to leave Stamford Bridge again this summer if he wants to play regularly.

The report says Chelsea also want to sell him and could even trigger an extension to his current deal with them to keep him valuable.

However, he would still cost significantly less than the 25m euros Arsenal has asked Inter to pay for Bellerin after a season-long loan deal.

Keeping Bellerin at the Emirates for another season will reduce his value because he would have only a year left on his current deal next summer.