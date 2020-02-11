Arsenal could be stuck with outcast unless they lower their valuation

Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to make Arsenal return unless Gunners reduce their asking price.

Arsenal may have to keep Henrikh Mkhitaryan on next season if they don’t lower their asking price for the 31-year-old.

The Gunners want £20 million for a player who has failed to live up to his talents since he moved from Borussia Dortmund to join Manchester United.

He joined Arsenal in a straight swap deal that took Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United in 2018, but he has failed to impress for much of his time at the Emirates and Unai Emery was forced to ship him out on loan.

Mkhitaryan has impressed in his few starts for Roma and the Italians are interested in keeping him beyond this season.

However, they had a bid of £8.5million for his permanent signing rejected outright by Arsenal last month.

Sun Sport is claiming that the Romans have no intention of returning with an improved offer and the Armenian may be forced to return to Arsenal in the summer.

The report further claims that Mikel Arteta has been monitoring Mkhitaryan’s progress in Italy, but the Spaniard has no long-term plans for him.

Arteta would be more interested in giving more opportunities to the likes of Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson.

The attacking midfielder has recently criticized Arsenal for breaking the promises they made to him when he joined them and it is hard to believe that the club was impressed with what he had to say. But economics trumps everything and it could be a case of kiss and make up for all parties.