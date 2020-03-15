Arsenal could be the biggest winners if this Premier League season is called off

Arsenal could become the biggest winners if this Premier League season is declared null and void.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has forced the Premier League to suspend the English top-flight and they have been looking for solutions.

This season still has 9/10 games to run before it is complete as Liverpool remain on the verge of sealing their first league title in 30 years.

The Reds have been in fine form all season and it would be extremely harsh on them if this season is declared null and void.

West Ham’s Karen Brady has called for this campaign to be annulled among other solutions that have been proposed for the end of this campaign and if the Premier League adopts that approach, Arsenal would be the biggest winners.

The Gunners are currently ninth on the league table and they are struggling to end this season in a European place.

There is no guarantee that Mikel Arteta can lead them back into Europe, however, cancelling this season could see the team play in the Champions League next season.

If this season is declared null and void and Manchester City’s Champions League ban is upheld, Arsenal fifth-place finish last season would guarantee them a place in the Champions League.

Premier League clubs are set to meet again this week to determine the future of the competition.