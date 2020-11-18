Arsenal could be without further first-team regular with investigation underway

Willian has travelled to Dubai during the international break despite current lockdown measures, and Arsenal are now investigating the reasoning behind the trip.

The Brazilian has been pictured with Salt Bae, the social media presence who came to prominence as a meme for his extravagant steak seasoning techniques, having visited his Nusr-Et restaurant on his travels.

Questions have now been raised, as the club seemingly didn’t sign off on his travels, and the Telegraph claims the club are claimed to be investigating the reasoning for his trip.

Willian will now need to be tested ahead of his return to training at London Colney, and could well be forced to isolate away from the squad, although people travelling in from the UAE are not subject to self-isolation rules.

Some fans may be hoping that he isn’t allowed back before the weekend, with changes needed as our side continues to struggle for goals, with our only league goal in four games coming from the penalty spot.

The Brazilian hasn’t been in the best form so far this season, despite registering a hat-trick of assists on debut for the club against Fulham, and his exclusion may come as a blow to Mikel Arteta who seems adamant on sticking with him, but Nicolas Pepe or Bukayo Saka would be more than worthy additions to that front three.

Does Willian deserve to be playing as much as he is?

Patrick