Arsenal could be without two full-backs for their next game

Arsenal has been resurgent in this new year after spending some time in Dubai in a training camp.

The Gunners spent almost no money in the last transfer window. and that decision left them with a threadbare squad.

Mikel Arteta is backing his players to still make an impact and earn the club a place in the top four by the end of this season.

So far, it has been all positive as they have won three of three matches, but their small squad could cost them their top-four dream, eventually.

Arsenal’s next match is against Watford next weekend, and it will be a tough game.

The Hornets want to avoid relegation from the Premier League and they will put up a strong fight.

The Sun reveals Mikel Arteta is now facing a selection headache because two of his key players could miss the game.

The report claims Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are both struggling with injuries ahead of the match.

They could be replaced in the lineup for the fixture and that will come as a huge blow to the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomiyasu and Tierney have been two of our finest players and we will miss them.

However, Nuno Tavares and Cedric Soares should step in and replace them very well.

The backups have been praying for a chance to play. Hopefully, they will impress.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…