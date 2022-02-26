Arsenal could be without two full-backs for their next game

Arsenal has been resurgent in this new year after spending some time in Dubai in a training camp.
The Gunners spent almost no money in the last transfer window. and that decision left them with a threadbare squad.
Mikel Arteta is backing his players to still make an impact and earn the club a place in the top four by the end of this season.
So far, it has been all positive as they have won three of three matches, but their small squad could cost them their top-four dream, eventually.
Arsenal’s next match is against Watford next weekend, and it will be a tough game.
The Hornets want to avoid relegation from the Premier League and they will put up a strong fight.
The Sun reveals Mikel Arteta is now facing a selection headache because two of his key players could miss the game.
The report claims Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are both struggling with injuries ahead of the match.
They could be replaced in the lineup for the fixture and that will come as a huge blow to the Gunners.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tomiyasu and Tierney have been two of our finest players and we will miss them.
However, Nuno Tavares and Cedric Soares should step in and replace them very well.
The backups have been praying for a chance to play. Hopefully, they will impress.
Our next game is March 6. I’m pretty sure Tierney is fine. What is this article? It even quotes the Sun.
Tierney went out limping in the last minutes of the encounter against Wolves.
That’s right. I remember that now. (My bad.)
please gunners need focus.top 4 is ours
I’m not worried about it as both deputies are more than adequate, both Cedric and Tavares have played well when needed.
And ManU couldn’t muster a win against Watford
Right now man-u has lost confidence in top four but Roy keane who hate Arsenal the most is still defending man-u.top 4 is for Arsenal this year.