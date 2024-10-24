Arsenal could be without up to four players for their game against Liverpool

Arsenal is gearing up for a crucial clash with Liverpool this weekend, a match that could significantly impact the Premier League title race. The Gunners are under pressure to secure a victory to avoid falling further behind in the standings, as a Liverpool win would extend the gap to seven points at the top.

Mikel Arteta’s side has struggled with consistency in the league this season, largely due to the absence of several key players through injuries. Fans have eagerly anticipated the return of stars like Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber, hoping their reinforcements would provide a much-needed boost ahead of such a pivotal game.

However, a report from Football Insider suggests that Arsenal will have to cope without these key figures for the Liverpool match. Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber, both considered integral to the team’s setup, are not expected to recover in time. The Gunners have also been dealt further blows with the unavailability of Martin Odegaard, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Riccardo Calafiori. The Italian defender suffered an injury in their most recent fixture, ruling him out for at least this upcoming game.

These injury concerns present a significant challenge for Arteta, who will need to rely on the depth of his squad to navigate this difficult period.

Despite the setbacks, Arsenal faces a “do or die” scenario against Liverpool, and nothing short of a win would satisfy their ambitions of staying in the title race. The upcoming encounter is not only crucial for points but also as a test of the team’s resilience and ability to perform under pressure with a depleted squad.

Arteta’s tactical approach and team selection will be closely scrutinized, as Arsenal looks to close the gap on Liverpool and reinforce their title credentials.

