Arsenal could benefit from change of offer to land Manchester City youngster

Arsenal has been alerted to the possibility of signing Barcelona-bound Eric Garcia after the Spanish side altered the original agreement between both parties.

The out-of-favour Manchester City defender will be a free agent in the summer and he has decided to head back home to Barcelona.

He grew up in La Masia before making the move to City, but he is ready to return there now.

The defender and Barca appeared to have agreed on a long-term deal.

However, after their latest election, the new executives studied the wage bill and decided to restructure the payments that had been agreed, according to Sport.

The report says the Catalans remain confident that he will join them, however, the player has asked for some time to reconsider the offer.

This has opened up the opportunity for Arsenal to sign him.

Mikel Arteta worked with him as the assistant manager of Man City and the Arsenal boss knows about his qualities.

The Spaniard would be glad to land the highly-rated defender, but Chelsea and PSG are also targeting him.

Arsenal has managed to rid themselves of some defenders in the last two transfer windows.

David Luiz might not be offered a new deal and signing Garcia would make that decision easier.