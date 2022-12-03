Arsenal could benefit from club’s economic challenge to land midfield target

Arsenal wants to bring back Ismael Bennacer to the club and they might get their wish as AC Milan struggles to keep him.

The midfielder was partly developed by the Gunners before he left them to move to Empoli in 2017 and has now established himself as one of the finest players in Serie A.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been searching for a new midfielder for some time now and considers him one man who can do a job for them at the Emirates.

He has interest from other clubs as well and AC Milan wants to keep him on their books with a new long-term contract.

However, a report on Milan News reveals that the Rossoneri will struggle to tie him down to a new deal on his desired terms because of their economic situation.

This has now opened the door for Arsenal to land him and it is an open door they might take full advantage of.

Bennacer was a talented youngster in our academy and it was clear to see that he would become a top player.

It is not so much of a surprise that he is now proving his worth and we hope we can land him back so he can show why he was such a promising youngster in our youth teams.

