Arsenal could benefit from Real Madrid’s doubt to sign Asensio

Marco Asensio could sign for Arsenal next season if Real Madrid continues to struggle to keep him.

The Spanish side is eyeing a big-money signing this summer, with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland on their radar.

However, they have some deadwood in their current squad with the likes of Mariano Diaz and Eden Hazard set for the chop.

These players will struggle to earn them good money in transfer fees and Asensio could be sold off too.

Sport claims Madrid is confused about whether to meet his demands to hand him a new deal or to sell him in this summer.

This has opened the door for him to leave the Bernabeu and several top clubs are interested in a move for him.

One of them is Arsenal with the Gunners looking to bolster their attack in the next transfer window.

The report claims Mikel Arteta’s side is one of the most serious suitors he has at the moment.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Asensio has been one of the finest players in Europe over the last few seasons and the Spaniard can do a great job at Arsenal.

He has had a trophy-laden spell at Madrid and he could lead the Gunners to win trophies again.

If we finish this season inside the Champions League places, it would be easier to convince him to move to the Emirates.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…