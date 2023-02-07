Arsenal could cash in on in-form loanee in the summer

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has been in superb form this season and is currently the highest-scoring player in Ligue 1.

The striker left the Emirates on loan in the summer as he wanted more game time and has enjoyed that at Reims.

The French side is enjoying a resurgence under their manager Will Still and Balogun’s goals are fueling their impressive form in Ligue 1.

Back home, Eddie Nketiah has stepped up and has been one of the finest strikers in England, while Gabriel Jesus is working his way back to full fitness.

This means Balogun will struggle to play at the Emirates next season and a report on The Sun reveals that as things stand, the Gunners could sell the striker when he returns.

His current deal runs out in 2025 and Arsenal knows if they do not sell him now, his value could reduce after next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has been superb in this campaign and certainly cannot become a bench warmer again, no matter the club he joins.

The striker will ask to play or be sold in the summer and we must be prepared to make a big decision on his future at the end of this season.

