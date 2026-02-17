Arsenal could consider replacing injury-prone defender in the summer

Riccardo Calafiori was forced to withdraw during the warm-up ahead of Arsenal’s match against Wigan, raising questions about his immediate future at the club. The Italian left-back has now been unable to take the field after being named in the starting XI for two separate games due to injuries sustained before kick-off.

Calafiori remains one of Arsenal’s most important players when fit, with the squad benefiting from his presence in the left-back position. At the start of the season, he featured regularly, demonstrating both consistency and reliability, which allowed the Gunners to depend on him for game time. His strong performances meant that Myles Lewis-Skelly was often required to settle for a place on the bench.

Impact When Fit

When available, Calafiori’s contributions have been significant. His technical ability, defensive awareness, and attacking support make him one of Arsenal’s standout performers. The team clearly operates at a higher level when he is on the pitch, and his influence in the left-back role has been instrumental in balancing both defensive stability and attacking width. However, his recurring injuries have limited his appearances, making it difficult for the club to rely on him consistently.

Arsenal Planning for a Fitter Squad

According to Football London, Arsenal are considering a more ruthless approach in the summer transfer window, aiming to replace injury-prone players and assemble a squad that is consistently fit. While Calafiori remains highly valued, the club recognise the challenges posed by his injury record and may take steps to ensure greater reliability across the squad. This strategy would allow the Gunners to maintain competitiveness across multiple competitions without being hindered by frequent absences.

For Calafiori, the focus will remain on regaining fitness and contributing as much as possible while Arsenal continue to assess the long-term composition of their squad. His quality is undeniable, but sustaining availability will be crucial for both the player and the team in the months ahead.

