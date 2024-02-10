Arsenal could consider selling a sought-after defender in the summer

Arsenal fielded numerous inquiries regarding the availability of Jakub Kiwior during the recent transfer window, particularly from clubs in Italy.

Despite having been at the Emirates for only a year, Kiwior garnered significant interest from clubs seeking to secure his services.

However, Arsenal, fully focused on their pursuit of the title, rebuffed every approach for Kiwior, determined to retain their squad intact for the remainder of the season.

While Kiwior is set to remain at the Emirates until the end of the current campaign, there exists the possibility of his departure thereafter.

A report from Football London suggests that Arsenal may contemplate selling Kiwior after the season to facilitate their pursuit of another defender, namely Ajax’s Jorrel Hato. Arsenal is keen to avoid missing out on Hato’s signature upon his 18th birthday and may need to generate funds through player sales.

Kiwior, currently occupying the bottom rung of the defensive pecking order at Arsenal, emerges as a potential candidate for sale as Arsenal seeks to reinforce their squad for future campaigns.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior has been a reliable backup for us, but because there is so much interest in his signature, we expect him to leave the club if a good offer arrives.

Hato is still very young and will offer us more long-term value if he moves to the Emirates and meets expectations.

