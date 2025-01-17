Arsenal could copy their rival’s playbook to make more signings

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Martin Zubimendi, and reports suggest they could finalise an agreement for the midfielder this month, with the player joining in the summer. This development has surprised many Arsenal fans, who believe the club should prioritise signing players who can contribute immediately.

Zubimendi is a key figure at Real Sociedad, and his release clause will require a significant financial outlay. Sociedad has insisted the clause be paid in full, meaning the Gunners would need to commit a large sum of money upfront to secure his signature. Such a move could leave Arsenal with limited resources for other transfers in this window, a concern for a club that aims to strengthen multiple areas.

However, Arsenal seems to have a plan in place to manage the financial impact. According to transfer insider David Ornstein, the Gunners are exploring the option of staggered payments for Zubimendi, an approach shared on his X page. This payment structure, previously employed by Chelsea to sign Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez, involves spreading the cost over time rather than paying the full amount upfront. If successful, this method would allow Arsenal to maintain financial flexibility and target additional reinforcements during this window.

Spreading the cost of Zubimendi’s transfer could prove beneficial as Arsenal seeks to build a stronger squad. The club’s ambition to compete at the highest level requires the addition of several high-quality players, and a staggered payment plan could make that feasible without overextending its budget.

While some fans may be disappointed at the prospect of waiting until the summer for Zubimendi to arrive, this strategy reflects a long-term vision for the team. If Arsenal can secure his services while also investing in immediate reinforcements, they will be better positioned to sustain their progress and compete for trophies in the coming seasons. For now, much will depend on whether Sociedad is willing to accept the proposed payment structure, but Arsenal’s approach suggests they are committed to balancing immediate needs with future ambitions.