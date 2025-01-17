Arsenal could copy their rival’s playbook to make more signings

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Martin Zubimendi, and reports suggest they could finalise an agreement for the midfielder this month, with the player joining in the summer. This development has surprised many Arsenal fans, who believe the club should prioritise signing players who can contribute immediately.
Zubimendi is a key figure at Real Sociedad, and his release clause will require a significant financial outlay. Sociedad has insisted the clause be paid in full, meaning the Gunners would need to commit a large sum of money upfront to secure his signature. Such a move could leave Arsenal with limited resources for other transfers in this window, a concern for a club that aims to strengthen multiple areas.
However, Arsenal seems to have a plan in place to manage the financial impact. According to transfer insider David Ornstein, the Gunners are exploring the option of staggered payments for Zubimendi, an approach shared on his X page. This payment structure, previously employed by Chelsea to sign Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez, involves spreading the cost over time rather than paying the full amount upfront. If successful, this method would allow Arsenal to maintain financial flexibility and target additional reinforcements during this window.
Spreading the cost of Zubimendi’s transfer could prove beneficial as Arsenal seeks to build a stronger squad. The club’s ambition to compete at the highest level requires the addition of several high-quality players, and a staggered payment plan could make that feasible without overextending its budget.
While some fans may be disappointed at the prospect of waiting until the summer for Zubimendi to arrive, this strategy reflects a long-term vision for the team. If Arsenal can secure his services while also investing in immediate reinforcements, they will be better positioned to sustain their progress and compete for trophies in the coming seasons. For now, much will depend on whether Sociedad is willing to accept the proposed payment structure, but Arsenal’s approach suggests they are committed to balancing immediate needs with future ambitions.
This story have legs, under some kind of personal terms agreed upon.
But it is also understood the gaffer is making a second bold attempt for a certain Serbian, the Winter window may not be so cold after all.
Pay more to spread the payments. No brainer. Fans don’t understand how it’s spreadsheet football these days. Looking at comments on JustArsenal, fans seem to think owners can just bung in the lolly and we can get what we want, whenever we want, like a video game , or football in the old days.
Go read up and wise up!
Premier League have turned it into Formula 1 – strict rules to operate in that creates an engineering exercise to level the PL playing field. A good idea really. Except current rules force beloved academy players to be sold.
So nobody on JA knows how a club is run ?
Yet you’re here spreading your undeniable knowledge ,like you do !
Abit like you knowledge regarding Dusan on an earlier article .
This is a fan page for posters that have an opinion ,get off your high horse as you are definitely no different from the rest of us no matter how many posts you write suggesting otherwise .
99% of it is just talk .
And just because you post quantity over quality it doesn’t make you right buddy .
Dan Kit,
I have to admit that there is merit in what you say.😉👍
Dusan would beat Gorkeres in a foot race, that bits true. Gorkeres is a bit of a flash in the pan, not very gifted technically. Just cause he scores at an Isthmian League level of football don’t prove he will get any in the Premier League.
In this day and age the most important of the three parties to a superstar move, is where the superstar themselves wants to go and when to go. If you have to wait till summer, you just have to wait. The Rules have made transfers and team building a slow burn engineering exercise, summer window after summer window (except for some minor player tinkering) for a PL of level playing field.
Example is Chelsea gone quiet – maybe too quick to amortise and academy sell to the limit, can now see better options for defence and attack, but have stuffed themselves to be able to do anything about it? Roflmao if true.
Buy in haste – lose at home to Fulham at leisure.
In this day and age the most important of the three parties to a superstar move, is where the superstar themselves wants to go. Sometimes I fear it’s listening to agent about how much money they both make (TAA who shouldn’t be leaving Liverpool, who should tweak teams playing style to get best out the gifted player like Chelsea now done for Palmer, but he is leaving for free) – sometimes no club up north only London, because her in doors sez so (ain’t that so Dec, you totally nang, geezer). Sometimes, the size of club, the team being built, the manager, the project, where on footballing decision the player can see themselves developing and having good years ahead, is the place to be. As it is with Sesko.
He will be a fabulous replacement for Partey next season.
Good business
It sounds good if you can pull it off but it also opens us up to a highjack A lot of top clubs are looking at this player If we can sign him ahead of others then you have to give the club credit