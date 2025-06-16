Arsenal could decide to sign Premier League striker over their main targets

Arsenal have remained engaged in talks over the potential signing of either Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyokeres in recent weeks. The club are determined to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season and is seeking a more reliable and consistent presence up front.

This transfer window is viewed as the opportunity to resolve long-standing concerns in the striker position. With Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus both contributing to the role over the past season, neither has been able to fully convince as a long-term solution. As a result, Arsenal are now prepared to invest significantly in a top-level forward.

Funds have been allocated specifically for this purpose, and discussions have been ongoing with the representatives of both Sesko and Gyokeres. However, despite progress, no final agreement has been reached with either player.

Watkins Remains Under Consideration

Due to the lack of a breakthrough in current negotiations, Arsenal may be forced to revisit former targets as the transfer window advances. One such name is Ollie Watkins, who was pursued during the January window. At that time, Arsenal made an offer to Aston Villa to secure the striker’s signature, but the bid was turned down.

The club have not ruled out the possibility of making another attempt. While Watkins may not be their top choice, his Premier League experience and consistent goal-scoring record keep him in contention as a viable alternative if more ambitious moves fall through.

Contingency Plan Taking Shape

As cited by The Sun, if Arsenal fail to sign either of their top targets, they will now turn their attention to adding Watkins to their squad in this transfer window. This approach underlines the club’s intention to leave the window with a new striker, even if it means returning to a previously rejected option.

Watkins has proven himself as a capable forward, though concerns have been raised about his age and long-term suitability compared to younger prospects such as Sesko and Gyokeres. Nevertheless, should talks with their preferred targets stall, Arsenal could act decisively to bring in a proven domestic option before the window closes.

