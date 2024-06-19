Arsenal could easily replace Partey with signing Rabiot on a free transfer

Did Arsenal decision-makers catch France’s 1-0 Euro win over Austria? If so, they might have considered French midfielder Adrien Rabiot as a potential transfer option.

Arsenal is reportedly on the hunt for a new LCM to strengthen its midfield lineup. Rabiot, who recently put in a shift against Austria, seems to be sending a clear message to Arsenal that he could be the missing piece they’re looking for.

For those who watched that game, Ngolo Kante definitely stole the show, but Rabiot also had a fantastic performance. He did it all: he harassed, pressed (recovered five balls), showed technical accuracy, and played a crucial role in blocking the left side. His 55th-minute face-to-face pass to Mbappé in a small space was one highlight of his performance.

Given that his contract expires at the end of this month, Arsenal has a fantastic opportunity to sign him this summer. The Italian giants Juventus are making an effort to keep him on board with a new deal on the table. However, there is no guarantee that he will agree to it as I’m sure he will not be short of offers.

Arsenal’s been having a bit of a tricky time finding a midfielder, but Rabiot could be a transfer option worth thinking about. He is 29 years old but will still have a few years at the top level in front of him and will bring a wealth of experience to help our young squad….

What do you think?

Daniel O

