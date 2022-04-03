Arsenal could easily sign target if his club does not qualify for Europe

Arsenal has long been linked with a move for Alexander Isak and they could finally get their man at the end of this season.
The Swedish attacker has been one of the recognisable young strikers in Europe for some time now.
Several clubs are looking to add him to their squad when the transfer window reopens in the summer.
The Sun reported not so long ago that the Gunners remain keen to make him a member of Mikel Arteta’s squad.
The Spanish manager needs to bolster his offensive options when he gets the chance to do that again with Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette potentially leaving the club at the expiry of their current deals
Sociedad will ideally want to keep hold of their best players so they can continue making progress.
However, Fichajes.net claims they face the prospect of losing some of them if they cannot qualify for European competition.
In a boost to Arsenal’s pursuit of Isak, they named him as one of the players that will potentially leave the club.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Isak is one of the finest attackers we can sign as he thrives in Spain with his current employers.
However, the Swede might be underachieving at the La Liga side and could potentially see his performances reach new heights with a move to Arsenal.
spurs have just gone 4th.
Yeah I’m about to turn it over 😑 at least we have 2 games in hand
@Declan
Which puts even more pressure on us to win tomorrow, especially after WHam won…
We got this tho. IJS 😁
I bloody hope so NY_G
And it just got worse!
A draw tomorrow puts us back into 4th, we are the only team in the top 4 race to play away this weekend and therefore we have the most difficult fixture, that reverses next weekend, keep the faith guys
Just saw Conte on the news after the Newcastle drubbing.
There is a smirky little grin on his face, he knows some fans buy this Miracle stuff, lol
Conte is the manager we should have sacked Arteta for.
We just need to handle our business, don’t care what little step brother does.