Arsenal could easily sign target if his club does not qualify for Europe

Arsenal has long been linked with a move for Alexander Isak and they could finally get their man at the end of this season.

The Swedish attacker has been one of the recognisable young strikers in Europe for some time now.

Several clubs are looking to add him to their squad when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The Sun reported not so long ago that the Gunners remain keen to make him a member of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Spanish manager needs to bolster his offensive options when he gets the chance to do that again with Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette potentially leaving the club at the expiry of their current deals

Sociedad will ideally want to keep hold of their best players so they can continue making progress.

However, Fichajes.net claims they face the prospect of losing some of them if they cannot qualify for European competition.

In a boost to Arsenal’s pursuit of Isak, they named him as one of the players that will potentially leave the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isak is one of the finest attackers we can sign as he thrives in Spain with his current employers.

However, the Swede might be underachieving at the La Liga side and could potentially see his performances reach new heights with a move to Arsenal.