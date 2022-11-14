Barcelona are claimed to be considering a move to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City, a player strongly linked with a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners were claimed to have opened talks with the Belgian early in 2022, with a move in the summer believed to be a likely one, but we failed to bolster our options in the middle.

Late into August, we were claimed to have made a bid to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa instead, only to see him later sign a new deal with the club, and that could mean that we turn our attentions back to Tielemans, who has less than a year left on his current deal.

Leicester still seem keen to keep hold of their star player, despite the fact that he appears reluctant to stay beyond his current contract, and they could well be stubborn in January if offers come in for signature, although you would assume that they would have to at least consider selling given they are likely to lose him for nothing come the summer.

While we remain the favourites for his signature, Barca are said to be considering him alongside Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan as potential signings in 2023.

MundoDeportivo claims that Youri is their third-choice however, although with City unlikely to cash-in mid-season, he could well be the most likely signing.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta after our win at Wolves……

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids</em<>