Arsenal could face fresh competition in their bid to land Premier League forward

The Gunners are keen on a move for Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze, but could now face stiff competition from Bayern Munich. Arsenal have identified the versatile attacker as a potential addition to strengthen their forward line. Various reports have indicated progress in talks with the player’s entourage, though it remains unclear whether any formal negotiations have taken place between the two clubs.

A potential deal could cost the Gunners £68 million due to a buyout clause in Eze’s current contract at Selhurst Park. That said, Arsenal are believed to be exploring creative ways to finance the transfer without relying on a major sale or overspending. The club may need to act quickly, however, given the latest developments abroad.

Bayern Munich now interested in Crystal Palace star

As reported by The Times, Bayern Munich are actively seeking forward reinforcements and have added Eberechi Eze to their list of targets. The Bavarians raided Crystal Palace last season for Michael Olise and could now return for Eze after missing out on their primary target, Florian Wirtz. Their interest has reportedly intensified after failed pursuits of Nico Williams and the added pressure created by Jamal Musiala’s injury and Leroy Sané’s departure.

Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku is also on Bayern’s shortlist, but Eze is understood to be a higher priority, raising concern for Arsenal as they look to bring the England international back to North London.

A chance for Eze to return to his boyhood club

Eberechi Eze was released by Arsenal at the age of 13 but could now find himself returning to the club where his journey began. Since joining Crystal Palace from Queens Park Rangers in 2020, the creative forward has grown steadily into one of the Premier League’s most exciting talents. While his debut season showed promise, it was from 2022–23 onwards that he truly began to shine.

Eze has registered 10 or more goals in all competitions in each of the last two campaigns. His flair, versatility and ability to lift fans off their seats would make him a valuable addition to the Gunners’ squad, if a deal can be struck.

Benjamin Kenneth

